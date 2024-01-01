Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>This pristine white Nissan is a true gem, waiting for its next adventure. While details about the model and engine are missing, we can assure you that this vehicle is loaded with features designed to make every drive comfortable and safe.</p><p>With a remarkably low 129,933km on the odometer, this Nissan is just getting started. Youll enjoy the convenience of features like power windows, door locks, and mirrors, as well as the peace of mind that comes with anti-lock brakes, a security system, and multiple airbags. Keep warm and comfortable with heated mirrors, cruise control for those long road trips, and a tilt steering wheel for a perfect driving position.</p><p>Come down to Paulette Auto Sales and take this fantastic Nissan for a test drive. We know youll love it!</p><p>Here are 5 features that truly sizzle:</p><ol><li><strong>Low Mileage:</strong> This Nissan has only 129,933 km on the odometer, making it a great value for a vehicle with so many features.</li><li><strong>Power Everything:</strong> From windows and doors to mirrors, this Nissan boasts an array of power features for ultimate convenience.</li><li><strong>Safety First:</strong> Rest assured with anti-lock brakes, a security system, and multiple airbags, all designed to keep you safe on the road.</li><li><strong>Stay Warm:</strong> Heated mirrors and a tilt steering wheel ensure youre comfortable no matter the weather.</li><li><strong>Cruise Control:</strong> Take the stress out of long drives with this handy feature that keeps you at a steady speed.</li></ol>

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

129,933 KM

Details Description Features

$18,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8

613-507-9910

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
129,933KM
VIN 5N1DR2MM3HC696438

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 129,933 KM

Vehicle Description

This pristine white Nissan is a true gem, waiting for its next adventure. While details about the model and engine are missing, we can assure you that this vehicle is loaded with features designed to make every drive comfortable and safe.

With a remarkably low 129,933km on the odometer, this Nissan is just getting started. You'll enjoy the convenience of features like power windows, door locks, and mirrors, as well as the peace of mind that comes with anti-lock brakes, a security system, and multiple airbags. Keep warm and comfortable with heated mirrors, cruise control for those long road trips, and a tilt steering wheel for a perfect driving position.

Come down to Paulette Auto Sales and take this fantastic Nissan for a test drive. We know you'll love it!

Here are 5 features that truly sizzle:

  1. Low Mileage: This Nissan has only 129,933 km on the odometer, making it a great value for a vehicle with so many features.
  2. Power Everything: From windows and doors to mirrors, this Nissan boasts an array of power features for ultimate convenience.
  3. Safety First: Rest assured with anti-lock brakes, a security system, and multiple airbags, all designed to keep you safe on the road.
  4. Stay Warm: Heated mirrors and a tilt steering wheel ensure you're comfortable no matter the weather.
  5. Cruise Control: Take the stress out of long drives with this handy feature that keeps you at a steady speed.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Paulette Auto Sales

Used 2016 Buick LaCrosse for sale in Kingston, ON
2016 Buick LaCrosse 80,500 KM $17,288 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan Sentra for sale in Kingston, ON
2017 Nissan Sentra 114,852 KM $14,288 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Toyota Corolla for sale in Kingston, ON
2014 Toyota Corolla 155,000 KM $13,888 + tax & lic

Email Paulette Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-507-XXXX

(click to show)

613-507-9910

Alternate Numbers
833-241-0443
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,888

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Pathfinder