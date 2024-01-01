$18,888+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Pathfinder
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
613-507-9910
Certified
$18,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 129,933 KM
Vehicle Description
This pristine white Nissan is a true gem, waiting for its next adventure. While details about the model and engine are missing, we can assure you that this vehicle is loaded with features designed to make every drive comfortable and safe.
With a remarkably low 129,933km on the odometer, this Nissan is just getting started. You'll enjoy the convenience of features like power windows, door locks, and mirrors, as well as the peace of mind that comes with anti-lock brakes, a security system, and multiple airbags. Keep warm and comfortable with heated mirrors, cruise control for those long road trips, and a tilt steering wheel for a perfect driving position.
Come down to Paulette Auto Sales and take this fantastic Nissan for a test drive. We know you'll love it!
Here are 5 features that truly sizzle:
- Low Mileage: This Nissan has only 129,933 km on the odometer, making it a great value for a vehicle with so many features.
- Power Everything: From windows and doors to mirrors, this Nissan boasts an array of power features for ultimate convenience.
- Safety First: Rest assured with anti-lock brakes, a security system, and multiple airbags, all designed to keep you safe on the road.
- Stay Warm: Heated mirrors and a tilt steering wheel ensure you're comfortable no matter the weather.
- Cruise Control: Take the stress out of long drives with this handy feature that keeps you at a steady speed.
Vehicle Features
