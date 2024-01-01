Menu
3.5L 4X4!!! BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP.

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

122,483 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Pathfinder

3.5L 4X4!!! BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR YOU!!!

12052495

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

3.5L 4X4!!! BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR YOU!!!

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
122,483KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1DR2MM0HC656849

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 241212A
  • Mileage 122,483 KM

3.5L 4X4!!! BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-XXXX

888-239-7066

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

2017 Nissan Pathfinder