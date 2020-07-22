Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Nissan Rogue

77,400 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Rogue

2017 Nissan Rogue

SL Platinum LEATHER, SUNROOF, NAV, BLACK BEAUTY!!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Rogue

SL Platinum LEATHER, SUNROOF, NAV, BLACK BEAUTY!!

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

  1. 5566455
  2. 5566455
  3. 5566455
  4. 5566455
  5. 5566455
  6. 5566455
  7. 5566455
  8. 5566455
  9. 5566455
  10. 5566455
  11. 5566455
  12. 5566455
  13. 5566455
  14. 5566455
  15. 5566455
  16. 5566455
  17. 5566455
  18. 5566455
  19. 5566455
  20. 5566455
  21. 5566455
  22. 5566455
Contact Seller

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

77,400KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5566455
  • Stock #: 200792
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV4HC804644

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 77,400 KM

Vehicle Description

LEATHER, NAV, POWER SUNROOF, POWER/HEATED/MEMORY SEAT, BACK UP CAM, BLUETOOTH, STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS, A/C, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROLS, CRUISE, POWER GROUP, REAR POWER GATE, AUTO HEADLIGHTS, FOG LIGHTS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, KEYLESS ENTRY, 19" ALLOYS!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
AWD
Navigation System
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From MyCar.ca Kingston

2016 Nissan Rogue SV...
 61,800 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Tucson ...
 40,200 KM
$23,495 + tax & lic
2016 Subaru Impreza ...
 78,000 KM
$17,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

Call Dealer

888-239-XXXX

(click to show)

888-239-7066

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory