2017 Nissan Rogue

39,048 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

James Braden Ford Lincoln Ltd

613-384-4854

2017 Nissan Rogue

2017 Nissan Rogue

SL Platinum

2017 Nissan Rogue

SL Platinum

James Braden Ford Lincoln Ltd

505 Canatara Crt, Kingston, ON K7M 7L1

613-384-4854

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

39,048KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6264759
  • Stock #: 20Q808
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV9HC864032

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20Q808
  • Mileage 39,048 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD 4dr SL Platinum

Vehicle Features

Driver Airbags,Passenger Airbags,Front Side Air Bag,Front Head Air Bag,Rear Head Air Bag,Air Conditioning,Security Alarm,AM/FM,CD Player,Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS),Four Wheel Disk Brakes,Adaptative Cruise Control,Rear Defroster,Child Safety Locks,All Wheel...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

James Braden Ford Lincoln Ltd

James Braden Ford Lincoln Ltd

505 Canatara Crt, Kingston, ON K7M 7L1

