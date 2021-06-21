Menu
2017 Nissan Rogue

64,245 KM

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

SL LEATHER, SUNROOF, NAV, HEATED SEATS!!

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

64,245KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7352273
  • Stock #: 210302
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV6HC838620

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 64,245 KM

Vehicle Description

LEATHER, SUNROOF, NAV, HEATED SEATS!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
AWD
Navigation System
CVT

