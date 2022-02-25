Menu
2017 Nissan Rogue

63,264 KM

$23,495

+ tax & licensing
$23,495

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

2017 Nissan Rogue

2017 Nissan Rogue

SV ALLOY. RARE RUBY. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. 17"

2017 Nissan Rogue

SV ALLOY. RARE RUBY. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. 17"

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

$23,495

+ taxes & licensing

63,264KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8419284
  • Stock #: 220119
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MT0HC787078

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 63,264 KM

Vehicle Description

ALLOY. RARE RUBY. HEATED SEATS,. BACKUP CAM. 17" TIRES. AMAZING DEAL !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

