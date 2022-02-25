$23,495+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Rogue
SV ALLOY. RARE RUBY. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. 17"
Location
MyCar.ca Kingston
1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5
888-239-7066
$23,495
+ taxes & licensing
63,264KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8419284
- Stock #: 220119
- VIN: 5N1AT2MT0HC787078
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 63,264 KM
Vehicle Description
ALLOY. RARE RUBY. HEATED SEATS,. BACKUP CAM. 17" TIRES. AMAZING DEAL !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT
