Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Nissan Rogue

125,412 KM

Details Description Features

$21,288

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,288

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Rogue

2017 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD / Heated Seats / Alloy Wheels

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD / Heated Seats / Alloy Wheels

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,288

+ taxes & licensing

125,412KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8875841
  • Stock #: 5598T
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV9HC769213

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,412 KM

Vehicle Description

Fresh Trade! If you're looking for a compact SUV with All Wheel Drive, look no further!

 

Features include a 2.5L 4cyl Engine, All Wheel Drive, Heated Seats, Backup Camera, Satellite Radio, Alloy Wheels, Infotainment Screen with Bluetooth Hands-Free, Push Button Start, ECO and Sport Modes, Tire Pressure Monitor and much more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment! 

 

You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!

 

** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.

 

** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Paulette Auto Sales

2017 Nissan Rogue SV...
 125,412 KM
$21,288 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Equin...
 70,809 KM
$28,588 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Corolla ...
 189 KM
$29,288 + tax & lic

Email Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

613-507-XXXX

(click to show)

613-507-9910

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory