Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2017 Nissan Sentra, available now at Paulette Auto Sales! This sleek four-door sedan boasts a peppy four-cylinder engine paired with a manual transmission, giving you a fun and engaging driving experience. The Sentra comes equipped with a comprehensive list of features designed to enhance your comfort and safety, making it an excellent choice for both daily commutes and weekend adventures.

Enjoy a comfortable ride thanks to features like power windows, power locks, and power mirrors, all controlled at your fingertips. Stay warm and comfortable even in the coldest months with the heated mirrors and rear window defroster. And rest assured knowing that youre well-protected with anti-lock brakes, traction control, and a comprehensive airbag system, including side airbags.

Here are 5 features that are sure to make you say Wow!:

Manual Transmission: Take control and experience the thrill of a true driving experience.
Bucket Seats: Enjoy a comfortable and supportive ride with these plush seats.
Heated Mirrors: No more frozen mirrors on those chilly mornings!
Keyless Entry: Effortlessly unlock your vehicle with just the push of a button.
Tilt Steering Wheel: Find the perfect driving position for ultimate comfort.

Visit Paulette Auto Sales today to experience this impressive 2017 Nissan Sentra for yourself!

2017 Nissan Sentra

114,852 KM

$14,288

+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Sentra

2017 Nissan Sentra

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8

613-507-9910

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,288

+ taxes & licensing

Used
114,852KM
VIN 3N1CB7AP3HY253197

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 114,852 KM

Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2017 Nissan Sentra, available now at Paulette Auto Sales! This sleek four-door sedan boasts a peppy four-cylinder engine paired with a manual transmission, giving you a fun and engaging driving experience. The Sentra comes equipped with a comprehensive list of features designed to enhance your comfort and safety, making it an excellent choice for both daily commutes and weekend adventures.

Enjoy a comfortable ride thanks to features like power windows, power locks, and power mirrors, all controlled at your fingertips. Stay warm and comfortable even in the coldest months with the heated mirrors and rear window defroster. And rest assured knowing that you're well-protected with anti-lock brakes, traction control, and a comprehensive airbag system, including side airbags.

Here are 5 features that are sure to make you say "Wow!":

  1. Manual Transmission: Take control and experience the thrill of a true driving experience.
  2. Bucket Seats: Enjoy a comfortable and supportive ride with these plush seats.
  3. Heated Mirrors: No more frozen mirrors on those chilly mornings!
  4. Keyless Entry: Effortlessly unlock your vehicle with just the push of a button.
  5. Tilt Steering Wheel: Find the perfect driving position for ultimate comfort.

Visit Paulette Auto Sales today to experience this impressive 2017 Nissan Sentra for yourself!

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-507-XXXX

(click to show)

613-507-9910

833-241-0443
$14,288

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2017 Nissan Sentra