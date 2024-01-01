$14,288+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Sentra
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
613-507-9910
Certified
$14,288
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 114,852 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2017 Nissan Sentra, available now at Paulette Auto Sales! This sleek four-door sedan boasts a peppy four-cylinder engine paired with a manual transmission, giving you a fun and engaging driving experience. The Sentra comes equipped with a comprehensive list of features designed to enhance your comfort and safety, making it an excellent choice for both daily commutes and weekend adventures.
Enjoy a comfortable ride thanks to features like power windows, power locks, and power mirrors, all controlled at your fingertips. Stay warm and comfortable even in the coldest months with the heated mirrors and rear window defroster. And rest assured knowing that you're well-protected with anti-lock brakes, traction control, and a comprehensive airbag system, including side airbags.
Here are 5 features that are sure to make you say "Wow!":
- Manual Transmission: Take control and experience the thrill of a true driving experience.
- Bucket Seats: Enjoy a comfortable and supportive ride with these plush seats.
- Heated Mirrors: No more frozen mirrors on those chilly mornings!
- Keyless Entry: Effortlessly unlock your vehicle with just the push of a button.
- Tilt Steering Wheel: Find the perfect driving position for ultimate comfort.
Visit Paulette Auto Sales today to experience this impressive 2017 Nissan Sentra for yourself!
