Low Mileage!

Thanks to competitive pricing, admirable fuel economy, and a well-appointed cabin, this Nissan Sentra is a strong choice in the compact class. This 2017 Nissan Sentra is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

This Nissan Sentra completely redefines what an affordable car can be and proves the good life is well within reach. It has tasteful styling inside and out, advanced features youll love, and a huge interior with surprising luxuries. The drive is good too with a smooth, fuel-efficient drivetrain. See what youve been missing in this Nissan Sentra. This low mileage sedan has just 60,000 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/

For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

2017 Nissan Sentra

60,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Sentra

- Low Mileage

2017 Nissan Sentra

- Low Mileage

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
60,000KM
VIN 3N1AB7AP2HY397430

  Body Style Sedan
  Mileage 60,000 KM

Low Mileage!

Thanks to competitive pricing, admirable fuel economy, and a well-appointed cabin, this Nissan Sentra is a strong choice in the compact class. This 2017 Nissan Sentra is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

This Nissan Sentra completely redefines what an affordable car can be and proves the good life is well within reach. It has tasteful styling inside and out, advanced features you'll love, and a huge interior with surprising luxuries. The drive is good too with a smooth, fuel-efficient drivetrain. See what you've been missing in this Nissan Sentra. This low mileage sedan has just 60,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

AM/FM Stereo, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Floor Mats, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Power Steering, Bluetooth Connection, Power Mirror(s), Cruise Control, Tires - Rear Performance, Passenger Air Bag, Automatic Headlights, Heated Mirrors, Temporary Spare

Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-XXXX

613-549-1311

1-866-549-1311
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

2017 Nissan Sentra