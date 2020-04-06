Menu
2017 Nissan Versa

Note SL

2017 Nissan Versa

Note SL

Location

James Braden Nissan

790 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 3X9

6135075261

Contact Seller

$14,000

+ taxes & licensing

  • 5,643KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4844454
  • Stock #: N9356A
  • VIN: 3N1CE2CP9HL381304
Exterior Colour
Gun Metallic
Interior Colour
Gray
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

ONE OWNER, YES ONLY 5643 KM, THE NEWEST PRE-OWNED VERSA YOU CAN BUY. 2017 VERSA NOTE. It has a clean Car. It's a local trade and has been dealer inspected. 360 CAMERA, NAVIGATION, ALLOY WHEELS, FACTORY FOG LAMPS Thank you for your interest.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Steering
  • Power Mirror(s)
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 4 Cylinder Engine
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Gasoline Fuel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

James Braden Nissan

James Braden Nissan

790 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 3X9

6135075261

Send A Message