2017 Nissan Versa

790 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 3X9
6135075261
+ taxes & licensing
ONE OWNER, YES ONLY 5643 KM, THE NEWEST PRE-OWNED VERSA YOU CAN BUY. 2017 VERSA NOTE. It has a clean Car. It's a local trade and has been dealer inspected. 360 CAMERA, NAVIGATION, ALLOY WHEELS, FACTORY FOG LAMPS Thank you for your interest.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
790 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 3X9