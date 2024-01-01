Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish hatchback thats easy on the wallet? Look no further than this 2017 Nissan Versa Note, available now at Paulette Auto Sales! This sleek black beauty boasts a 4-cylinder engine, making it perfect for zipping around town or cruising down the highway. With its automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, this Versa Note offers smooth handling and a comfortable ride.</p><p>This pre-owned Versa Note comes with a host of convenient features, including air conditioning to keep you cool in the summer, anti-lock brakes for added safety, and power mirrors for easy adjustment. Whether youre running errands or enjoying a weekend getaway, this hatchback is the perfect companion. This vehicle has 139,491km on the odometer and is ready for its next adventure.</p><p>Here are just a few of the standout features:</p><ul><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Stay warm and safe even on chilly mornings with heated mirrors.</li><li><strong>Power Mirrors:</strong> Adjust your mirrors with the touch of a button for ultimate convenience.</li><li><strong>Power Steering:</strong> Enjoy effortless steering with this fuel-efficient feature.</li><li><strong>Side Air Bags:</strong> Feel secure knowing you have extra protection in case of an accident.</li><li><strong>Tilt Steering Wheel:</strong> Adjust your steering wheel to your ideal position for maximum comfort.</li></ul>

2017 Nissan Versa Note

139,491 KM

$11,588

+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Versa Note

2017 Nissan Versa Note

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8

613-507-9910

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,588

+ taxes & licensing

Used
139,491KM
VIN 3N1CE2CP3HL365163

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 139,491 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-507-XXXX

613-507-9910

833-241-0443
$11,588

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2017 Nissan Versa Note