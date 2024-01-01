$11,588+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Versa Note
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
613-507-9910
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 139,491 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish hatchback that's easy on the wallet? Look no further than this 2017 Nissan Versa Note, available now at Paulette Auto Sales! This sleek black beauty boasts a 4-cylinder engine, making it perfect for zipping around town or cruising down the highway. With its automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, this Versa Note offers smooth handling and a comfortable ride.
This pre-owned Versa Note comes with a host of convenient features, including air conditioning to keep you cool in the summer, anti-lock brakes for added safety, and power mirrors for easy adjustment. Whether you're running errands or enjoying a weekend getaway, this hatchback is the perfect companion. This vehicle has 139,491km on the odometer and is ready for its next adventure.
Here are just a few of the standout features:
- Heated Mirrors: Stay warm and safe even on chilly mornings with heated mirrors.
- Power Mirrors: Adjust your mirrors with the touch of a button for ultimate convenience.
- Power Steering: Enjoy effortless steering with this fuel-efficient feature.
- Side Air Bags: Feel secure knowing you have extra protection in case of an accident.
- Tilt Steering Wheel: Adjust your steering wheel to your ideal position for maximum comfort.
Vehicle Features
