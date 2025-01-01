$11,288+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Versa Note
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
613-507-9910
$11,288
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 92,488 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish hatchback that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2017 Nissan Versa Note, available at Paulette Auto Sales! This sleek white hatchback is packed with features that make it perfect for everyday driving. Its 4-cylinder engine provides ample power while still offering impressive fuel efficiency, making it ideal for navigating city streets and weekend adventures alike.
The Versa Note boasts a spacious interior with comfortable bucket seats, perfect for longer drives. Stay comfortable year-round with the help of its air conditioning and heated mirrors, and stay safe with features like anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and traction control. This vehicle also includes convenient features like power mirrors, power steering, and a tilt steering wheel, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable driving experience.
Here are just a few of the standout features that make this Versa Note truly shine:
- Spacious and comfortable interior: The Versa Note's roomy cabin provides ample space for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for families and everyday errands.
- Fuel-efficient performance: Its efficient 4-cylinder engine helps you save at the pump, letting you go further on a single tank.
- Safety first: Enjoy peace of mind knowing this Versa Note is equipped with anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and traction control to help keep you safe on the road.
- Convenient features: Power mirrors, power steering, and a tilt steering wheel make every drive more enjoyable.
- Versatile design: This hatchback offers a perfect blend of style and practicality, with its sleek design and spacious cargo area, making it perfect for a variety of needs.
Don't miss your chance to own this fantastic vehicle. Visit Paulette Auto Sales today for a test drive!
Paulette Auto Sales
Paulette Auto Sales
