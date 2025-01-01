Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish hatchback that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2017 Nissan Versa Note, available at Paulette Auto Sales! This sleek white hatchback is packed with features that make it perfect for everyday driving. Its 4-cylinder engine provides ample power while still offering impressive fuel efficiency, making it ideal for navigating city streets and weekend adventures alike.</p><p>The Versa Note boasts a spacious interior with comfortable bucket seats, perfect for longer drives. Stay comfortable year-round with the help of its air conditioning and heated mirrors, and stay safe with features like anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and traction control. This vehicle also includes convenient features like power mirrors, power steering, and a tilt steering wheel, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable driving experience.</p><p>Here are just a few of the standout features that make this Versa Note truly shine:</p><ul><li><strong>Spacious and comfortable interior:</strong> The Versa Notes roomy cabin provides ample space for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for families and everyday errands.</li><li><strong>Fuel-efficient performance:</strong> Its efficient 4-cylinder engine helps you save at the pump, letting you go further on a single tank.</li><li><strong>Safety first:</strong> Enjoy peace of mind knowing this Versa Note is equipped with anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and traction control to help keep you safe on the road.</li><li><strong>Convenient features:</strong> Power mirrors, power steering, and a tilt steering wheel make every drive more enjoyable.</li><li><strong>Versatile design:</strong> This hatchback offers a perfect blend of style and practicality, with its sleek design and spacious cargo area, making it perfect for a variety of needs.</li></ul><p>Dont miss your chance to own this fantastic vehicle. Visit Paulette Auto Sales today for a test drive!</p>

2017 Nissan Versa Note

92,488 KM

Details Description Features

$11,288

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Nissan Versa Note

Watch This Vehicle
12389187

2017 Nissan Versa Note

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8

613-507-9910

Contact Seller

$11,288

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
92,488KM
VIN 3N1CE2CP8HL354109

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 92,488 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and stylish hatchback that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2017 Nissan Versa Note, available at Paulette Auto Sales! This sleek white hatchback is packed with features that make it perfect for everyday driving. Its 4-cylinder engine provides ample power while still offering impressive fuel efficiency, making it ideal for navigating city streets and weekend adventures alike.

The Versa Note boasts a spacious interior with comfortable bucket seats, perfect for longer drives. Stay comfortable year-round with the help of its air conditioning and heated mirrors, and stay safe with features like anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and traction control. This vehicle also includes convenient features like power mirrors, power steering, and a tilt steering wheel, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable driving experience.

Here are just a few of the standout features that make this Versa Note truly shine:

  • Spacious and comfortable interior: The Versa Note's roomy cabin provides ample space for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for families and everyday errands.
  • Fuel-efficient performance: Its efficient 4-cylinder engine helps you save at the pump, letting you go further on a single tank.
  • Safety first: Enjoy peace of mind knowing this Versa Note is equipped with anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and traction control to help keep you safe on the road.
  • Convenient features: Power mirrors, power steering, and a tilt steering wheel make every drive more enjoyable.
  • Versatile design: This hatchback offers a perfect blend of style and practicality, with its sleek design and spacious cargo area, making it perfect for a variety of needs.

Don't miss your chance to own this fantastic vehicle. Visit Paulette Auto Sales today for a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Paulette Auto Sales

Used 2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred IVT for sale in Kingston, ON
2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred IVT 125,798 KM $16,888 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan Altima 4dr Sdn I4 CVT 2.5 SV for sale in Kingston, ON
2017 Nissan Altima 4dr Sdn I4 CVT 2.5 SV 159,813 KM $12,288 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Bronco Sport BIG BEND for sale in Kingston, ON
2021 Ford Bronco Sport BIG BEND 108,487 KM $27,888 + tax & lic

Email Paulette Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-507-XXXX

(click to show)

613-507-9910

Alternate Numbers
833-241-0443
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,288

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Versa Note