2017 Porsche Panamera
Turbo / Low KMS / Clean CarFax
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8534180
- Stock #: 5529
- VIN: WP0AF2A70HL151960
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 39,433 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2019 Porsche Panamera Turbo has the roar, the agile handling, and power of the sports car, forever in the DNA of the Porsche brand. This gorgeous sedan/hatch will blow you away!
Features include 550HP 4.0L Twin Turbo V8, All Wheel Drive, Active Suspension, Leather Interior, Navigation, Power Seats, Front Memory Seats, Heated and Cooled Seats, Backup Camera, Sunroof / Moonroof, Power Spoiler, Power Hatch, Rear Heated Seats and Climate Control, Power Folding Mirrors, and SO much more!!
1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
Vehicle Features
