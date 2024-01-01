$15,888+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 1500
4WD CREW CAB 140.5" BIG HORN
2017 RAM 1500
4WD CREW CAB 140.5" BIG HORN
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
613-507-9910
Certified
$15,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 225,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to conquer any terrain with this powerful and capable 2017 RAM 1500 4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Big Horn. This black beauty boasts a robust 8-cylinder engine, a smooth automatic transmission, and a commanding 4-wheel drive system, ensuring you can tackle any adventure with confidence. With its spacious crew cab and ample cargo space, this truck is perfect for families, work, or weekend getaways.
This RAM 1500 is loaded with features designed to enhance your driving experience, including a convenient keyless entry system, powerful power windows and locks, and a comfortable tilt steering wheel. Stay comfortable and safe with automatic headlights, heated mirrors, and a comprehensive airbag system. This pre-owned RAM has seen 225,500 km of adventure, and it's ready to embark on many more with its new owner.
Sizzle these 5 features:
- 4-wheel drive system: Conquer any terrain with confidence, from snow-covered roads to off-road trails.
- Spacious Crew Cab: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for families and work.
- 8-cylinder engine: Experience powerful acceleration and towing capability for all your needs.
- Keyless Entry: Effortlessly unlock your truck with the convenience of keyless entry.
- Heated Mirrors: Stay safe and comfortable on cold mornings with heated mirrors that clear away frost and fog.
Visit Paulette Auto Sales today to experience this impressive 2017 RAM 1500 4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Big Horn for yourself.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Paulette Auto Sales
Email Paulette Auto Sales
Paulette Auto Sales
Paulette Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-507-XXXX(click to show)
613-507-9910
Alternate Numbers833-241-0443
+ taxes & licensing
613-507-9910