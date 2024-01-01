Menu
<p>Get ready to conquer any terrain with this powerful and capable 2017 RAM 1500 4WD Crew Cab 140.5 Big Horn. This black beauty boasts a robust 8-cylinder engine, a smooth automatic transmission, and a commanding 4-wheel drive system, ensuring you can tackle any adventure with confidence. With its spacious crew cab and ample cargo space, this truck is perfect for families, work, or weekend getaways.</p><p>This RAM 1500 is loaded with features designed to enhance your driving experience, including a convenient keyless entry system, powerful power windows and locks, and a comfortable tilt steering wheel. Stay comfortable and safe with automatic headlights, heated mirrors, and a comprehensive airbag system. This pre-owned RAM has seen 225,500 km of adventure, and its ready to embark on many more with its new owner.</p><p><strong>Sizzle these 5 features:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>4-wheel drive system:</strong> Conquer any terrain with confidence, from snow-covered roads to off-road trails.</li><li><strong>Spacious Crew Cab:</strong> Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for families and work.</li><li><strong>8-cylinder engine:</strong> Experience powerful acceleration and towing capability for all your needs.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Effortlessly unlock your truck with the convenience of keyless entry.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Stay safe and comfortable on cold mornings with heated mirrors that clear away frost and fog.</li></ul><p>Visit Paulette Auto Sales today to experience this impressive 2017 RAM 1500 4WD Crew Cab 140.5 Big Horn for yourself.</p><p> </p>

2017 RAM 1500

225,500 KM

$15,888

+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 1500

4WD CREW CAB 140.5" BIG HORN

2017 RAM 1500

4WD CREW CAB 140.5" BIG HORN

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8

613-507-9910

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
225,500KM
VIN 1C6RR7LT8HS591522

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 225,500 KM

Get ready to conquer any terrain with this powerful and capable 2017 RAM 1500 4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Big Horn. This black beauty boasts a robust 8-cylinder engine, a smooth automatic transmission, and a commanding 4-wheel drive system, ensuring you can tackle any adventure with confidence. With its spacious crew cab and ample cargo space, this truck is perfect for families, work, or weekend getaways.

This RAM 1500 is loaded with features designed to enhance your driving experience, including a convenient keyless entry system, powerful power windows and locks, and a comfortable tilt steering wheel. Stay comfortable and safe with automatic headlights, heated mirrors, and a comprehensive airbag system. This pre-owned RAM has seen 225,500 km of adventure, and it's ready to embark on many more with its new owner.

Sizzle these 5 features:

  • 4-wheel drive system: Conquer any terrain with confidence, from snow-covered roads to off-road trails.
  • Spacious Crew Cab: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for families and work.
  • 8-cylinder engine: Experience powerful acceleration and towing capability for all your needs.
  • Keyless Entry: Effortlessly unlock your truck with the convenience of keyless entry.
  • Heated Mirrors: Stay safe and comfortable on cold mornings with heated mirrors that clear away frost and fog.

Visit Paulette Auto Sales today to experience this impressive 2017 RAM 1500 4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Big Horn for yourself.

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Cloth Seats

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
$15,888

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2017 RAM 1500