2017 RAM 1500

130,233 KM

$32,488

+ tax & licensing
$32,488

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

SLT Eco Diesel Big Horn! 4X4! Running Boards! Heated Seats! Bed Liner!

2017 RAM 1500

SLT Eco Diesel Big Horn! 4X4! Running Boards! Heated Seats! Bed Liner!

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,488

+ taxes & licensing

130,233KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7311530
  Stock #: 4949
  VIN: 1C6RR7LM2HS512323

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Diesel
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 4949
  Mileage 130,233 KM

Vehicle Description

The Ram 1500 is a fine choice if you're shopping for a used full-size pickup truck. This Big Horn Ram offers great fuel economy with its diesel V6, and class-leading driving dynamics. Its industry leading coil suspension sops up bumps and dips nicely, and it feels quite agile around turns for such a big truck. Factor in the Ram's upscale cabin, roomy seating space, and user-friendly features, and you have a vehicle that's just as capable as a work truck as it is hauling the family.



Features include 3.0L Eco Diesel V6, 4X4, Trailer Hitch with Trailer Brake Controller, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Heated Seats and Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, 150W AC Outlet, Bucket Seats, Power Rear Sliding Window, Backup Camera with Tilt-Down Mirrors, Chrome Wheels, Locking Ram Boxes, Bed Cargo Management System, Bed Liner, and much more!



Have a question regarding an option you don't see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.



Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 



Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment! 



You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!



** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.



** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON

https://www.pauletteauto.com



Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Tow Package
Block Heater
Remote Entry
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
SECURITY ALARM
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
4x4
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
8 speed automatic

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

