1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
The Ram 1500 is a fine choice if you’re shopping for a used full-size pickup truck. This Big Horn Ram offers great fuel economy with its diesel V6, and class-leading driving dynamics. Its industry leading coil suspension sops up bumps and dips nicely, and it feels quite agile around turns for such a big truck. Factor in the Ram’s upscale cabin, roomy seating space, and user-friendly features, and you have a vehicle that’s just as capable as a work truck as it is hauling the family.
Features include 3.0L Eco Diesel V6, 4X4, Trailer Hitch with Trailer Brake Controller, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Heated Seats and Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, 150W AC Outlet, Bucket Seats, Power Rear Sliding Window, Backup Camera with Tilt-Down Mirrors, Chrome Wheels, Locking Ram Boxes, Bed Cargo Management System, Bed Liner, and much more!
Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.
