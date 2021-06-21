Menu
2017 RAM 1500

71,381 KM

$34,888



Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910



ST Clean CarFax! 5.7L Hemi! 4X4! Bed Liner!





1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6



71,381KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7446554
  • Stock #: 4997
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FT9HS848277

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 71,381 KM

Vehicle Description

Perhaps one of the most impressive elements of owning a Ram 1500 is the excellent ride quality. On the highway, it's smooth, quiet and relatively unfazed by even significant bumps.



This 2017 RAM 1500 features the blackout Express package! Black Wheels, Badges, Headlight Bezels, Grill and more!



Clean CarFax!



Features include 5.7L Hemi, Electronic Switch 4X4, Running Boards, Dual Exhaust, Fog Lights, Black Alloy Wheels, Bench Seating for 6 Passengers, Bluetooth, Touchscreen, Cruise Control, XM Radio, and more!



Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.



Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 



Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment! 



You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!



** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.



** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON

https://www.pauletteauto.com



Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Garage door opener
Remote Entry
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Block Heater
SECURITY ALARM
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

