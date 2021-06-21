Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,888 + taxes & licensing 7 1 , 3 8 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7446554

7446554 Stock #: 4997

4997 VIN: 1C6RR7FT9HS848277

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 71,381 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Power Brakes Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Interior Cruise Control Convenience Steering Wheel Controls Garage door opener Remote Entry Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Mechanical Block Heater Security SECURITY ALARM Additional Features Premium and/or Oversized Wheels 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.