2017 RAM 1500
Limited- Navigation - Cooled Seats
72,790KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8377341
- Stock #: 61009
- VIN: 1C6RR7PTXHS701285
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Stock # 61009
- Mileage 72,790 KM
Vehicle Description
This Ram 1500 is a competitive truck thanks to an incredible powertrain and a well-appointed interior. This 2017 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 72,790 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our 1500's trim level is Limited. The Laramie Limited is the top of the Ram 1500 range. On top of it legendary Ram capability, you get features like the Uconnect 8.4-inch infotainment system with Bluetooth, navigation, and SiriusXM satellite radio, Active-Level air suspension, heated and cooled Nappa leather seats, spray-in bedliner, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather and wood interior trim, chrome side steps, remote engine start, rear park assist, a backup camera, keyless N' Go, auto high beam control and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth.
Vehicle Features
SOFT TRI-FOLD TONNEAU COVER, POWER SUNROOF, 3.92 REAR AXLE RATIO, ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD), TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) (STD), DELETE SPRAY-IN BEDLINER, BLACK LEATHER-FACED VENTED FRONT BUCKET SEATS, GVWR:...
