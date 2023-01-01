Menu
2017 RAM 1500

99,010 KM

$28,888

+ tax & licensing
Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2017 RAM 1500

ST / Clean CarFax / 5.7L Hemi

2017 RAM 1500

ST / Clean CarFax / 5.7L Hemi

Location

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

99,010KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9488527
  • Stock #: 5806
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KT2HG560064

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 99,010 KM

Vehicle Description

It's hard to match the ride quality of a Ram truck, and with the legendary 5.7L Hemi you have a winning combination!

 

Features include a 5.7L Hemi, 4X4, Bed Liner, Running Boards, 6 Passenger Seating, Backup Camera, Touchscreen, Trailer Hitch, Satellite Radio, Tire Pressure Monitor, and much more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Warranty Available
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Conventional Spare Tire

