Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 RAM 1500

149,346 KM

Details Description Features

$26,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,888

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

OUTDOORSMAN SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 1500

OUTDOORSMAN SLT

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,888

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
149,346KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9711259
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LG0HS552927

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 149,346 KM

Vehicle Description

Features include a 3.6L V6, 4X4, Bed Liner, Tow Package with Trailer Brake Controller, Remote Start, Alloy Wheels, Heated Mirrors, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, 6 Passenger Seating, Infotainment Screen with Bluetooth / Satellite Radio, and so much more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Paulette Auto Sales

2017 RAM 1500 OUTDOO...
 149,346 KM
$26,888 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Micra S ...
 52,479 KM
$18,288 + tax & lic
2014 Kia Rio LX / He...
 95,825 KM
$12,888 + tax & lic

Email Paulette Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

613-507-XXXX

(click to show)

613-507-9910

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory