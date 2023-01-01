Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 RAM 1500

53,146 KM

Details Description Features

$31,288

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$31,288

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

ST / Clean CarFax / Bed Liner / Tonneau Cover

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 1500

ST / Clean CarFax / Bed Liner / Tonneau Cover

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,288

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
53,146KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9772690
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KT9HG761721

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 53,146 KM

Vehicle Description

Coming Soon! Low KMS! Clean CarFax!

 

Features include a 5.7L Hemi V8, 4X4, 6 Passenger Seating, Running Boards, Bed Liner, Tonneau Cover, Trailer Hitch, Infotainment Screen with Bluetooth / Satellite Radio, Heated Mirrors, Tire Pressure Monitor, and so much more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Paulette Auto Sales

2017 Mitsubishi Mira...
 168,086 KM
$11,888 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 53,263 KM
$29,888 + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai Elantra...
 36,421 KM
$27,288 + tax & lic

Email Paulette Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

613-507-XXXX

(click to show)

613-507-9910

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory