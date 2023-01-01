$31,288+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-507-9910
2017 RAM 1500
ST / Clean CarFax / Bed Liner / Tonneau Cover
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
613-507-9910
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$31,288
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9772690
- VIN: 3C6RR7KT9HG761721
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 53,146 KM
Vehicle Description
Coming Soon! Low KMS! Clean CarFax!
Features include a 5.7L Hemi V8, 4X4, 6 Passenger Seating, Running Boards, Bed Liner, Tonneau Cover, Trailer Hitch, Infotainment Screen with Bluetooth / Satellite Radio, Heated Mirrors, Tire Pressure Monitor, and so much more!
Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.
Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!
1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com
Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Exterior
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.