$38,998+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 2500
SLT
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$38,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
224,923KM
VIN 3C6UR5DL3HG500144
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Stock # 24094AA
- Mileage 224,923 KM
Vehicle Description
SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors
Get the job done in comfort and style in this extremely capable Ram 2500. This 2017 Ram 2500 is for sale today in Kingston.
This Ram 2500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 2500 is ready for the job. This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 224,923 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 370HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
Our 2500's trim level is SLT. Our Ram 2500 SLT offers a great blend of features and value. It comes with great features such as a Class V trailering package, chrome clad wheels, power windows, locks and power heated mirrors, a sliding rear window, chrome bumpers and front grille, SiriusXM radio, air conditioning, remote keyless entry plus much more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6UR5DL3HG500144.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
GVWR: 4 535 KGS (10 000 LBS), DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust Charge Only Remote USB Port 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet - IP Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Taylor Automall
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
Call Dealer
613-549-XXXX(click to show)
613-549-1311
Alternate Numbers1-866-549-1311
2017 RAM 2500