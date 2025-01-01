Menu
Account
Sign In
SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors! According to Edmunds, the Ram 2500 is a top pick for a heavy-duty truck thanks to its refined interior, forgiving ride, and tremendous towing and hauling capabilities. This 2017 Ram 2500 is for sale today in Kingston. This Ram 2500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether youre in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 2500 is ready for the job. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 225,323 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 370HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. Our 2500s trim level is SLT. Our Ram 2500 SLT offers a great blend of features and value. It comes with great features such as a Class V trailering package, chrome clad wheels, power windows, locks and power heated mirrors, a sliding rear window, chrome bumpers and front grille, SiriusXM radio, air conditioning, remote keyless entry plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6UR5DL3HG500144. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/ For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311! Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

2017 RAM 2500

225,323 KM

Details Description Features

$37,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 RAM 2500

SLT

Watch This Vehicle
12738786

2017 RAM 2500

SLT

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

  1. 12738786
  2. 12738786
  3. 12738786
  4. 12738786
  5. 12738786
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
225,323KM
VIN 3C6UR5DL3HG500144

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24094AA
  • Mileage 225,323 KM

Vehicle Description

SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors! According to Edmunds, the Ram 2500 is a top pick for a heavy-duty truck thanks to its refined interior, forgiving ride, and tremendous towing and hauling capabilities. This 2017 Ram 2500 is for sale today in Kingston. This Ram 2500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 2500 is ready for the job. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 225,323 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 370HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. Our 2500's trim level is SLT. Our Ram 2500 SLT offers a great blend of features and value. It comes with great features such as a Class V trailering package, chrome clad wheels, power windows, locks and power heated mirrors, a sliding rear window, chrome bumpers and front grille, SiriusXM radio, air conditioning, remote keyless entry plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6UR5DL3HG500144. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/ For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311! Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Diesel Fuel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Taylor Automall

Used 2023 Chevrolet Colorado Trail Boss for sale in Kingston, ON
2023 Chevrolet Colorado Trail Boss 71,308 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Tahoe HIGH COUNTRY for sale in Kingston, ON
2023 Chevrolet Tahoe HIGH COUNTRY 46,221 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV LT for sale in Kingston, ON
2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV LT 4,987 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Taylor Automall

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-549-XXXX

(click to show)

613-549-1311

Alternate Numbers
1-866-549-1311
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$37,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

2017 RAM 2500