2017 RAM 2500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 1 4 , 1 1 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7817688

7817688 Stock #: 5257

5257 VIN: 3C6UR5CL0HG615592

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 5257

Mileage 114,118 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Parking Distance Sensors Dual Air Bags Power Brakes Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Block Heater Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Convenience Tow Package Security SECURITY ALARM Additional Features 4x4 Reverse Park Assist 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.