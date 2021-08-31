Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 RAM 2500

114,118 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 2500

2017 RAM 2500

ST Clean CarFax! Snow Chief Package! 6.7L Cummins Turbo Diesel!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 2500

ST Clean CarFax! Snow Chief Package! 6.7L Cummins Turbo Diesel!

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

  1. 7817688
  2. 7817688
  3. 7817688
  4. 7817688
  5. 7817688
  6. 7817688
  7. 7817688
  8. 7817688
  9. 7817688
  10. 7817688
  11. 7817688
  12. 7817688
  13. 7817688
  14. 7817688
  15. 7817688
  16. 7817688
  17. 7817688
  18. 7817688
  19. 7817688
  20. 7817688
  21. 7817688
  22. 7817688
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

114,118KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7817688
  • Stock #: 5257
  • VIN: 3C6UR5CL0HG615592

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5257
  • Mileage 114,118 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for the perfect workhorse!? We have the truck for you! Complete with RAMs Snow Chief Package that includes220 Amp Alternator, Anti-Spin Differential, Instrument Panel Mounted Auxiliary Switches,Transfer Skid Plate and more!



Clean CarFax!



Features include 6.7L Cummins Turbo Diesel, 6 Speed Auto with 3.42 Rear End, 4X4, Reverse Backup Sensors, Snow Chief Plowing Package, RAM Work Grade Vinyl Seats, Carpet Deleted Vinyl Floor, Tow Package with Trailer Brake Controller, Gooseneck Prep Kit, Bed Liner, 5 AUX Switches, and much more!



Have a question regarding an option you dont see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.



Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!



Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment!



You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!



** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.



** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.



1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON

https://www.pauletteauto.com



Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Power Steering
Block Heater
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Tow Package
SECURITY ALARM
4x4
Reverse Park Assist
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Paulette Auto Sales

2017 RAM 2500 ST Cle...
 114,118 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 118,118 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Wrangler U...
 35,249 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

613-507-XXXX

(click to show)

613-507-9910

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory