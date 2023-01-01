Menu
2017 RAM 2500

148,264 KM

$39,997

Kingston Dodge Chrysler

613-549-8900

2017 RAM 2500

2017 RAM 2500

SLT OUTDOORSMAN | NAVIGATION | HEATED STEERING | HEATED SEATS

2017 RAM 2500

SLT OUTDOORSMAN | NAVIGATION | HEATED STEERING | HEATED SEATS

Location

Kingston Dodge Chrysler

1429 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E9

613-549-8900

$39,997

148,264KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9506002
  • Stock #: 22T082A
  • VIN: 3C6UR5DJ3HG710659

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 148,264 KM

Vehicle Description

NAVIGATION | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | HEATED SEATS | REMOTE START | BACKUP CAMERA | TOW PACKAGE | 8.4-INCH TOUCHSCREEN | BLUETOOTH | RECEIVER HITCH | CRUISE CONTROL | POWER WINDOWS | POWER LOCKS | POWER MIRRORS | AIR CONDITIONING | 18-INCH ALLOYS | 6.4L HEMI |8-CYL | 4X4CREW CAB |ONE OWNER | *WE WANT YOUR TRADE IN! Here at Kingston Dodge we will go above and beyond to get you the tax savings you need to get you into your brand new vehicle!*

*We offer extended warranty options to meet all your needs!*Kingston Dodge Chrysler (1980) Ltd has been serving our growing community for over 40 years. As one of the largest new and quality pre-owned vehicle dealers in Eastern Ontario, we offer the LOWEST PRICES and best rates available in the auto industry. You can be assured that your next purchasing experience will be easy and hassle free. Good credit, Poor Credit, No Credit? We approve all credit, thats right - WE SAY YES! Come on in to Kingston Dodge today and meet our friendly, knowledgeable, and experienced staff or visit www.kingstondodge.com to book your appointment. Proudly serving Kingston, Napanee, Belleville, Gananoque, Brockville, Trenton, Smiths Falls, Perth, Ottawa, Peterborough, North Bay, the GTA and every town in-between.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Kingston Dodge Chrysler

Kingston Dodge Chrysler

1429 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E9

