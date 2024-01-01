Menu
2017 RAM Cargo Van

133,300 KM

Details Features

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM Cargo Van

3500 Extended High Roof 159" WB

11922428

2017 RAM Cargo Van

3500 Extended High Roof 159" WB

Location

Clancy Motors Ltd.

641 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 1E4

613-542-2277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
133,300KM
Good Condition
VIN 3c6urvjg0he540460

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 600
  • Mileage 133,300 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

ERB
SDB

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clancy Motors Ltd.

641 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 1E4
