2017 Subaru Forester
XT Limited w/Tech Pkg
Location
Ashie Motor Sales
624 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 1E3
613-532-6947
55,910KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9837239
- Stock #: 543351
- VIN: JF2SJHUC3HH543351
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Safety
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Inside Hood Release
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Reclining Seats
Windows
Sunroof
Convenience
Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Power Lift Gates
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
624 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 1E3