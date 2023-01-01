Menu
2017 Subaru Forester

55,910 KM

Details Features

$31,495

+ tax & licensing
$31,495

+ taxes & licensing

Ashie Motor Sales

613-532-6947

2017 Subaru Forester

2017 Subaru Forester

XT Limited w/Tech Pkg

2017 Subaru Forester

XT Limited w/Tech Pkg

Location

Ashie Motor Sales

624 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 1E3

613-532-6947

$31,495

+ taxes & licensing

55,910KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9837239
  Stock #: 543351
  VIN: JF2SJHUC3HH543351

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 543351
  • Mileage 55,910 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Inside Hood Release

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Reclining Seats

Windows

Sunroof

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Power Lift Gates
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ashie Motor Sales

Ashie Motor Sales

624 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 1E3

613-532-6947

