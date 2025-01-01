Menu
2017 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited All-Wheel Drive Excellence! ?? ??? Available now at MyCar.ca With 4 locations to serve you! ? Why Youll Love This Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited: The 2017 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited is a midsize sedan that redefines practicality and comfort. With Subarus renowned all-wheel-drive system and premium features, this Legacy is perfect for drivers who want a dependable, stylish, and versatile vehicle. Key Features Confirmed by VIN: Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive ??: Subarus signature AWD system delivers unmatched stability and control, ensuring confidence in all weather conditions. 2.5L 4-Cylinder Engine ??: Offers a perfect balance of performance and fuel efficiency for your daily drives and long road trips. Limited Trim Features ??: Upgraded interior and exterior touches to elevate your driving experience. ?? Why Choose MyCar.ca? At MyCar.ca, we specialize in quality vehicles, competitive pricing, and financing options for all credit situations. With 4 convenient locations to serve you, we make finding your next car easy and enjoyable. ?? Dont Wait This Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited is a popular choice and wont stay available for long! ??? Visit us online at MyCar.ca to learn more or schedule your test drive today.

2017 Subaru Impreza

112,736 KM

$16,495

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Subaru Impreza

Sport-tech 2L SPORT TECH!!! HEATED SEATS.NAV. BACKUP CAM. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. PERFECT FOR

12088996

2017 Subaru Impreza

Sport-tech 2L SPORT TECH!!! HEATED SEATS.NAV. BACKUP CAM. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. PERFECT FOR

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
112,736KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4S3GTAW63H3736741

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 112,736 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

2017 Subaru Impreza