$15,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,998
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Automall
613-549-1311
2017 Subaru Impreza
2017 Subaru Impreza
Convenience- Certified - $112 B/W
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$15,998
+ taxes & licensing
115,162KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8485908
- Stock #: 22262A
- VIN: 4S3GTAA66H3712327
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Stock # 22262A
- Mileage 115,162 KM
Vehicle Description
Standard all-wheel drive makes the Impreza a trusty all-season companion. -Car and Driver This 2017 Subaru Impreza is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
The 2017 Subaru Impreza stands out in a very competitive class. That's thanks to its standard all-wheel drive and distinct attitude. It meets or exceeds its competitors at just about everything. Generous tech, a comfortable cabin, and a reliable drivetrain make the Impreza a tempting package. For something a little different in a compact, check out this Subaru Impreza. This wagon has 115,162 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's white in colour . It has a 5 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 152HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
THE CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED ADVANTAGE
Instead of worries our vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection, a Manufacturer’s Warranty, 24-hour Roadside Assistance, and an Exchange Privilege.
OUR VEHICLES ARE PRE-OWNED. IT DOESN’T MEAN WE LOVE THEM ANY LESS.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $111.27 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $20251 ). See dealer for details.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Brake Assist, Rear Defrost, Temporary Spare Tire, Tires - Front Performance, Intermittent Wipers, Power Steering, Rear Spoiler, Steel Wheels, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, ABS, Automatic Headlights, Power Door Locks, Tires - Rear Performance, Hea...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Taylor Automall
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4