2017 Subaru Impreza

71,590 KM

Details Description Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

Sport-tech NAVIGATION - SUNROOF - AWD

Sport-tech NAVIGATION - SUNROOF - AWD

Location

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

71,590KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8650273
  • Stock #: 10262
  • VIN: This

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10262
  • Mileage 71,590 KM

Vehicle Description

Your 2017 Subaru Impreza Sport-Tech AWD is a sporty and fuel-efficient hatchback loaded with a ton of great features! Navigation, Backup cam, Leather, Heated Seats, Heated Steering wheel, Lane departure warning, Power sunroof, Upgraded Harmon Kardon sound system with dual monitor, touchscreen infotainment system.
This vehicle is a local trade with very low KM for the year and Clean CARFAX!


**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO ENSURE SOCIAL DISTANCING AND TO SANITIZE THE VEHICLE BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and providefamily-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca



Joe Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT

