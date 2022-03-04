2017 Subaru Impreza ...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,995 + taxes & licensing 7 1 , 5 9 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8650273

8650273 Stock #: 10262

10262 VIN: This

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 10262

Mileage 71,590 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.