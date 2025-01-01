Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Local, one owner. </p>

2017 Subaru Legacy

76,500 KM

Details Description Features

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Subaru Legacy

2.5I

Watch This Vehicle
12940370

2017 Subaru Legacy

2.5I

Location

Strader Motor Sales Kingston

842 Kingston 2, Kingston, ON K7L 4V1

(613) 543-3312

  1. 1757083833
  2. 1757083833
  3. 1757083833
  4. 1757083833
  5. 1757083833
  6. 1757083833
  7. 1757083833
  8. 1757083833
  9. 1757083833
  10. 1757083833
  11. 1757083833
  12. 1757083833
  13. 1757083833
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
76,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4S3BNCA69H3033281

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 76,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, one owner. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Strader Motor Sales Kingston

Used 2012 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Kingston, ON
2012 Ford F-150 XLT 248,903 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2002 Ford Thunderbird for sale in Kingston, ON
2002 Ford Thunderbird 65,000 KM $26,500 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Kia Soul SX Luxury for sale in Kingston, ON
2015 Kia Soul SX Luxury 176,200 KM $9,995 + tax & lic

Email Strader Motor Sales Kingston

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Strader Motor Sales Kingston

Strader Motor Sales Kingston

842 Kingston 2, Kingston, ON K7L 4V1

Call Dealer

(613) 543-XXXX

(click to show)

(613) 543-3312

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Strader Motor Sales Kingston

(613) 543-3312

2017 Subaru Legacy