2017 Subaru WRX

65,000 KM

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2017 Subaru WRX

2017 Subaru WRX

STI Sport-tech 2 SETS OF RIMS AND TIRES INCLUDED - LOW KM - LEATHER

2017 Subaru WRX

STI Sport-tech 2 SETS OF RIMS AND TIRES INCLUDED - LOW KM - LEATHER

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

65,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8430252
  Stock #: 10191
  VIN: JF1VA2Y61H9833701

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10191
  • Mileage 65,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Your 2017 Subaru WRX STI Sport Tech package is the perfect car to roll into the nice weather! Low KM for its year, it comes equipped with a ton of features! Full-time AWD, Navigation, backup cam, full leather interior with power and heated front seat, smart device integration, upgraded harmon kardon sound system, dual monitor infotainment system, push-button start, and of course The STI runs on a 2.5-liter turbocharged engine, and as a result of using a bigger engine, it has 305 horsepower and 290 pound-feet of torque!

This vehicle also comes with a Clean CARFAX.


**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO ENSURE SOCIAL DISTANCING AND TO SANITIZE THE VEHICLE BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and providefamily-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca



Joe Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
6 Speed Manual
AWD

