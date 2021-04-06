Menu
2017 Tesla Model X

32,365 KM

Details Description Features

$93,995

+ tax & licensing
$93,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2017 Tesla Model X

2017 Tesla Model X

90D - ONLY 32,000KMS!

2017 Tesla Model X

90D - ONLY 32,000KMS!

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$93,995

+ taxes & licensing

32,365KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6981287
  Stock #: 9068
  VIN: 5YJXCDE27HF045599

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 9068
  • Mileage 32,365 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 TESLA MODEL X 90D - ONLY 32,000KMS - CALL TODAY TO RESERVE THIS VEHICLE!!! 

FRESH INVENTORY INCOMING THIS WEEK - COMPLETE PHOTOS COMING SOON!

**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO ENSURE SOCIAL DISTANCING AND SANITIZE THE VEHICLE BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**

WE FINANCE!! Click through to our home site at AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application! 

ALL PRICING INCLUDES SAFETY INSPECTION AND FRESH OIL CHANGE. CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT INCLUDED WITH EVERY VEHICLE!

All of our vehicles are ready to go! They’ve been through the shop for a 250-point safety inspection, Oil Change and Emissions Test if needed. Our vehicles have been cleaned inside and out for your viewing pleasure. When you step on our lot, you’ll notice that everything is priced and has an information sheet on the dash. We make shopping easy and stress free. Our lot is always open so you can view the vehicles yourself in the evening or on Sundays.

Autohouse Kingston is a locally owned family business. We have been serving Kingston and surrounding areas for over 25 years. We operate with transparency and family-like service for all our clients. Here at Autohouse Kingston we work with over 20 lenders to get you the best possible finance options. Please ask how you can add warranty and a winter tire package to your monthly payment. Get approved and driving the same day!

We are located 1556 Bath Rd in Kingston. Just East of Gardiners. Come on in for a test drive and speak to the owners, Bradie and Ken Johnston who will look after all your automotive needs with the friendly, low pressure feel you’ve been searching for. Drive off with your new ride today! Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is https://www.autohousekingston.ca/ If you have questions after hours or on weekends, Feel free to text Bradie at 613-331-1121. Autohouse Kingston – It just makes sense.

Office - 613-634-3262
Cell - 613-331-1121
E-Mail - bradie@autohousekingston.ca
Live Chat - www.autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Air Suspension
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Dual Moonroof
Engine Immobilizer
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Electric Motor
Electric Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

