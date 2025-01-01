$16,295+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota Corolla
Location
Petersen's Garage
1493 John Counter Blvd, Kingston, ON K7M 3L5
613-546-1048
Used
188,595KM
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Charcoal
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 188,595 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
auto climate control
Seating
Heated Seats
Convenience
Telescoping Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Exterior
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Security
Security Features
Additional Features
Steering Wheel Audio
Remote/Keyless Entry
Petersen's Garage
1493 John Counter Blvd, Kingston, ON K7M 3L5
