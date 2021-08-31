Menu
2017 Toyota Corolla

82,179 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

2017 Toyota Corolla

2017 Toyota Corolla

iM BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. POWER GROUP. A/C.

2017 Toyota Corolla

iM BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. POWER GROUP. A/C.

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

82,179KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7656700
  Stock #: 210820
  VIN: JTNKARJEXHJ527372

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 82,179 KM

Vehicle Description

BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. POWER GROUP. A/C. WOW !! DON'T MISS THIS !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

