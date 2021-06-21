Menu
2017 Toyota Tacoma

89,416 KM

Details Description Features

$42,488

+ tax & licensing
$42,488

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2017 Toyota Tacoma

2017 Toyota Tacoma

SR5 Clean CarFax! Nav! Heated Seats! 4X4! Bed Liner!

2017 Toyota Tacoma

SR5 Clean CarFax! Nav! Heated Seats! 4X4! Bed Liner!

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,488

+ taxes & licensing

89,416KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7345907
  • Stock #: 4978
  • VIN: 5TFDZ5BN4HX023989

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 89,416 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2017 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport is one great compact truck! The Tacoma consistently earns awards for its long-lasting dependability and strength. The Tacoma is pleasant to drive, and it’s a capable off-roader as well. It boasts a well-appointed cabin, lots of easy-to-use tech features, and a fuel-efficient V6 engine that makes light work of pulling heavy loads. Better still, the Tacoma has high safety ratings and below-average ownership costs.



Features include Powerful 3.5L V6, 4X4, Navigation, CD Player, Backup Camera, Bedliner with AC Plug, Alloy Wheels, Rear Sliding Power Window, Double Cab, Bluetooth, Heated Mirrors, Heated Seats, Dual Climate Control, Push Button Start, Trailer Hitch, and more!



Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.



Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 



Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment! 



You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!



** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.



** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON

https://www.pauletteauto.com



Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Entry
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System
4x4
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic

