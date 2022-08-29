$39,888+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota Tundra
Platinum 1794 / Clean CarFax / Loaded
Paulette Auto Sales
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- VIN: 5TFAY5F11HX670959
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 129,692 KM
Vehicle Description
The exterior on this beauty is your normal rugged, durable pickup truck, while the interior is all luxury sedan. The 1794 edition comes with a beautiful brown, more bronze/copper leather interior with suede accents. Yes, suede! Complete with a lift!
Features include a 5.7L V8, 4X4, Lifted, Leather, RBP Rims, Navigation, Sunroof, Heated and Cooled Seats, JBL High End Audio with CD Player, Bed Liner, Power Seats, Drivers Memory Seat with Mirror Memory, Tow Package, Backup Camera, Power Folding Mirrors, and much more!
Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.
Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!
1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com
Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!
