2017 Toyota Tundra

129,692 KM

$39,888

+ tax & licensing
$39,888

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2017 Toyota Tundra

2017 Toyota Tundra

Platinum 1794 / Clean CarFax / Loaded

2017 Toyota Tundra

Platinum 1794 / Clean CarFax / Loaded

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,888

+ taxes & licensing

129,692KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9213946
  • VIN: 5TFAY5F11HX670959

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 129,692 KM

Vehicle Description

The exterior on this beauty is your normal rugged, durable pickup truck, while the interior is all luxury sedan.  The 1794 edition comes with a beautiful brown, more bronze/copper leather interior with suede accents. Yes, suede! Complete with a lift!

 

Features include a 5.7L V8, 4X4, Lifted, Leather, RBP Rims, Navigation, Sunroof, Heated and Cooled Seats, JBL High End Audio with CD Player, Bed Liner, Power Seats, Drivers Memory Seat with Mirror Memory, Tow Package, Backup Camera, Power Folding Mirrors, and much more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Bed Liner
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

