Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Volkswagen Golf

73,192 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

Contact Seller
2017 Volkswagen Golf

2017 Volkswagen Golf

1.8 TSI Comfortline NAVIGATION - LEATHER - SUNROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Volkswagen Golf

1.8 TSI Comfortline NAVIGATION - LEATHER - SUNROOF

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

  1. 9001132
  2. 9001132
  3. 9001132
  4. 9001132
  5. 9001132
  6. 9001132
  7. 9001132
  8. 9001132
  9. 9001132
  10. 9001132
  11. 9001132
  12. 9001132
  13. 9001132
  14. 9001132
  15. 9001132
  16. 9001132
  17. 9001132
  18. 9001132
  19. 9001132
  20. 9001132
  21. 9001132
  22. 9001132
  23. 9001132
  24. 9001132
  25. 9001132
  26. 9001132
  27. 9001132
  28. 9001132
  29. 9001132
  30. 9001132
  31. 9001132
  32. 9001132
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

73,192KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9001132
  • Stock #: 10339
  • VIN: 3VW117AU1HM049533

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10339
  • Mileage 73,192 KM

Vehicle Description

Your 2017 Volkswagen Golf Comfortline is packed full of great features and will save you money at the pumps! This is a one-owner vehicle with a clean carfax, 5 Speed manual transmission and equipped with a leather interior, power sunroof, heated front seats, backup cam and blind spot monitoring.


**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO ENSURE SOCIAL DISTANCING AND TO SANITIZE THE VEHICLE BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and providefamily-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca



Joe Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
5 Speed Manual
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autohouse Kingston

2017 Hyundai Sonata ...
 100,048 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2017 Volkswagen Golf...
 73,192 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2019 Ford EcoSport S...
 5,963 KM
$26,695 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

613-634-XXXX

(click to show)

613-634-3262

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory