2017 Volkswagen Jetta

98,243 KM

$16,495

+ tax & licensing
MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

Wolfsburg Edition SUNROOF. A/C. POWERGROUP. HEATED SEATS.

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

98,243KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7777029
  • Stock #: 210909
  • VIN: 3VWDB7AJ0HM368874

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 210909
  • Mileage 98,243 KM

Vehicle Description

SUNROOF. ALLOYS, POWERGROUP. HEATED SEATS. BEAUTIFUL WOLFSBURG EDITION!! WOW !! GREAT DEAL DON'T MISS THIS !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

