2017 Volkswagen Jetta

$16,495 + taxes & licensing 9 8 , 2 4 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7777029

7777029 Stock #: 210909

210909 VIN: 3VWDB7AJ0HM368874

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 210909

Mileage 98,243 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.