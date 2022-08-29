Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Acura MDX

79,194 KM

Details Description Features

$36,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$36,998

+ taxes & licensing

Vendde

678-607-9019

Contact Seller
2018 Acura MDX

2018 Acura MDX

NAVI

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Acura MDX

NAVI

Location

Vendde

8 Clarence St, Kingston, ON K7L 5H8

678-607-9019

  1. 9303910
  2. 9303910
  3. 9303910
  4. 9303910
  5. 9303910
  6. 9303910
  7. 9303910
  8. 9303910
  9. 9303910
  10. 9303910
  11. 9303910
  12. 9303910
  13. 9303910
  14. 9303910
  15. 9303910
  16. 9303910
  17. 9303910
  18. 9303910
  19. 9303910
  20. 9303910
  21. 9303910
  22. 9303910
  23. 9303910
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,998

+ taxes & licensing

79,194KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9303910
  • Stock #: 001127
  • VIN: 5J8YD4H47JL802326

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 001127
  • Mileage 79,194 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle comes with a 90 day / 3000km warranty, a 150 point mechanical inspection and a 10 Day Test Drive return policy. These are just a few assurances that we offer at Vendde to ensure your complete peace of mind. Connect with a local Venddor representative today to help you answer questions, secure financing, purchase protections products and accessories as well as complete the paperwork all from the comfort of your home. We offer same day financing! Check you credit with no impact to your credit score through our Equifax partnership Well buy your vehicle! Download the Vendde app to upload your vehicle to your digital garage and get a guaranteed valuation in under 10 minutes. Or visit Vendde.com/valuemyvehicle to get a vehicle valuation range in under 2 minutes Visit Vendde.com, or Vendde in the Apple App Store or Google Play Someone is always available and happy to help! Chat with us 24/7 at Vendde.com

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Sunroof
Rear View Camera
Keyless Ignition
BLIND SPOT SENSORS
Lane Departure
Advanced Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vendde

2020 Hyundai IONIQ E...
 41,591 KM
$42,998 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-150 NA
 148,154 KM
$31,298 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Focus NA
 55,756 KM
$19,798 + tax & lic

Email Vendde

Vendde

Vendde

8 Clarence St, Kingston, ON K7L 5H8

Call Dealer

678-607-XXXX

(click to show)

678-607-9019

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory