Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

46,951 KM

Details Description Features

$39,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,888

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

Contact Seller
2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

What a Stunning SUV!! Clean CarFax! Red Leather! Huge Pano Roof!!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

What a Stunning SUV!! Clean CarFax! Red Leather! Huge Pano Roof!!

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

  1. 7446548
  2. 7446548
  3. 7446548
  4. 7446548
  5. 7446548
  6. 7446548
  7. 7446548
  8. 7446548
  9. 7446548
  10. 7446548
  11. 7446548
  12. 7446548
  13. 7446548
  14. 7446548
  15. 7446548
  16. 7446548
  17. 7446548
  18. 7446548
  19. 7446548
  20. 7446548
  21. 7446548
  22. 7446548
  23. 7446548
  24. 7446548
  25. 7446548
  26. 7446548
  27. 7446548
  28. 7446548
  29. 7446548
  30. 7446548
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,888

+ taxes & licensing

46,951KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7446548
  • Stock #: 5028
  • VIN: ZASFAKPN4J7B95797

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5028
  • Mileage 46,951 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio is a one gorgeous, compact luxury crossover SUV! It differentiates itself through an appeal to emotion and driving enjoyment. To that end, it boasts distinctive styling, a powerful engine, and a name borrowed from a winding road in northern Italy.



Looking for a fun SUV that turns heads? You’ve found it in this brilliantly fun-to-drive 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Q4!



Clean CarFax!



Features include 280HP 2.0L Turbocharged Engine, All Wheel Drive, Dual Exhaust, High Performance Bi-Xenon Headlights, Remote Start, Power Hatch, Red Brembo Brakes, Gorgeous Red Leather Interior, Navigation, Power Seats, Drivers Memory Seat, Headed Seats, Heated Wheel, Aluminum Paddle Shifters, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Auto Headlights, Auto Start Stop, Eco / Normal / Performance Drives Modes, Huge Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, Dual Climate Control, and so much more!!



Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.



Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 



Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment! 



You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!



** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.



** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON

https://www.pauletteauto.com



Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa and beyond!



 

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
SECURITY ALARM
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
AWD
Navigation System
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
GPS System
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Paulette Auto Sales

2016 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 51,082 KM
$13,488 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Transit T-...
 89,622 KM
$34,888 + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Silve...
 31,941 KM
$69,488 + tax & lic

Email Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

613-507-XXXX

(click to show)

613-507-9910

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory