+ taxes & licensing
613-507-9910
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
613-507-9910
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
The 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio is a one gorgeous, compact luxury crossover SUV! It differentiates itself through an appeal to emotion and driving enjoyment. To that end, it boasts distinctive styling, a powerful engine, and a name borrowed from a winding road in northern Italy.
Looking for a fun SUV that turns heads? You’ve found it in this brilliantly fun-to-drive 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Q4!
Clean CarFax!
Features include 280HP 2.0L Turbocharged Engine, All Wheel Drive, Dual Exhaust, High Performance Bi-Xenon Headlights, Remote Start, Power Hatch, Red Brembo Brakes, Gorgeous Red Leather Interior, Navigation, Power Seats, Drivers Memory Seat, Headed Seats, Heated Wheel, Aluminum Paddle Shifters, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Auto Headlights, Auto Start Stop, Eco / Normal / Performance Drives Modes, Huge Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, Dual Climate Control, and so much more!!
Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.
Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!
Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment!
You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!
** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.
** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.
1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com
Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa and beyond!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6