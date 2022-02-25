Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Audi A4

66,669 KM

Details Description Features

$31,288

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$31,288

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

Contact Seller
2018 Audi A4

2018 Audi A4

Komfort

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Audi A4

Komfort

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,288

+ taxes & licensing

66,669KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8423085
  • VIN: WAUANAF41JN012245

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 66,669 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 Audi A4 is the class leader with excellent scores in every category. Its elegantly simple interior is technologically advanced while being easy to use. Factor in its strong yet efficient engine and you've got a highly desirable small luxury sedan.

 

Features include 2.0L Turbocharged Engine, All Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels, Sunroof, Leather, Heated Seats and Wheel, Power Seats, Push Button Start, and much more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment! 

 

You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!

 

** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.

 

** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Paulette Auto Sales

2018 Audi A4 Komfort
 66,669 KM
$31,288 + tax & lic
2017 Porsche Cayenne...
 72,755 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2021 Ford F-150 Shel...
 13,262 KM
$154,888 + tax & lic

Email Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

613-507-XXXX

(click to show)

613-507-9910

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory