2018 Audi A4
Komfort
Paulette Auto Sales
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8423085
- VIN: WAUANAF41JN012245
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 66,669 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2018 Audi A4 is the class leader with excellent scores in every category. Its elegantly simple interior is technologically advanced while being easy to use. Factor in its strong yet efficient engine and you've got a highly desirable small luxury sedan.
Features include 2.0L Turbocharged Engine, All Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels, Sunroof, Leather, Heated Seats and Wheel, Power Seats, Push Button Start, and much more!
Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.
Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!
Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment!
** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.
** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.
1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com
Vehicle Features
