$28,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Audi S3
2.0T Technik 2.0 TECHNIK!!! SUNROOF. HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. NAV. BACKUP CAM. ALLOYS. A/C. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS EN
2018 Audi S3
2.0T Technik 2.0 TECHNIK!!! SUNROOF. HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. NAV. BACKUP CAM. ALLOYS. A/C. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS EN
Location
MyCar.ca Kingston
1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5
888-239-7066
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 105,868 KM
Vehicle Description
2.0 TECHNIK!!! SUNROOF. HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. NAV. BACKUP CAM. ALLOYS. A/C. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. TEST DRIVE IT TODAY!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From MyCar.ca Kingston
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email MyCar.ca Kingston
MyCar.ca Kingston
Call Dealer
888-239-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
888-239-7066