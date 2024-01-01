Menu
2018 Audi S3

2.0 TECHNIK!!! SUNROOF. HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. NAV. BACKUP CAM. ALLOYS. A/C. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY.

$28,995 + tax & licensing

105,868 KM

MyCar.ca Kingston
1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5
888-239-7066

VIN WAUF1GFF4J1018229

2018 Audi S3

105,868 KM

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Audi S3

2.0T Technik 2.0 TECHNIK!!! SUNROOF. HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. NAV. BACKUP CAM. ALLOYS. A/C. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS EN

11959026

2018 Audi S3

2.0T Technik 2.0 TECHNIK!!! SUNROOF. HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. NAV. BACKUP CAM. ALLOYS. A/C. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS EN

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
105,868KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WAUF1GFF4J1018229

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 105,868 KM

Vehicle Description

2.0 TECHNIK!!! SUNROOF. HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. NAV. BACKUP CAM. ALLOYS. A/C. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. TEST DRIVE IT TODAY!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Remote Entry

Additional Features

Premium Audio
AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

2018 Audi S3