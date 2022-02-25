$46,288+ tax & licensing
613-507-9910
2018 Audi S4
Premium Plus / One Owner / Clean CarFax
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$46,288
- Listing ID: 8423121
- VIN: WAUB4AF49JA169536
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 64,237 KM
Vehicle Description
Fully redesigned for 2018, the Audi S4 has wasted no time in making a powerful statement of intent. This new S4 pushes to the top of its class with more refined and subtle styling, a thoroughly modern interior and exhilarating performance.
Features include 354HP Turbocharged 3.0L V6, Quattro All Wheel Drive, Leather Interior, Navigation, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Massage Seat, Drivers Memory Seat, Backup Camera, Sunroof / Moonroof, and so much more!
Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.
1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com
Vehicle Features
