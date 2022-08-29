$29,998+ tax & licensing
2018 BMW X1
xDrive28i
Location
8 Clarence St, Kingston, ON K7L 5H8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
63,955KM
Used
- Stock #: 001149
- VIN: WBXHT3C36J5L24367
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
Vehicle Description
Leather roof nav heated seats
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Sunroof
Rear View Camera
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Keyless Ignition
