2018 BMW X1

63,955 KM

$29,998

+ tax & licensing
$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

Vendde

678-607-9019

2018 BMW X1

2018 BMW X1

xDrive28i

2018 BMW X1

xDrive28i

Vendde

8 Clarence St, Kingston, ON K7L 5H8

678-607-9019

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

63,955KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9311170
  Stock #: 001149
  VIN: WBXHT3C36J5L24367

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 001149
  • Mileage 63,955 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather roof nav heated seats

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Sunroof
Rear View Camera
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Keyless Ignition

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Vendde

Vendde

8 Clarence St, Kingston, ON K7L 5H8

678-607-9019

