Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 BMW X2

69,387 KM

Details Description Features

$34,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$34,888

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

Contact Seller
2018 BMW X2

2018 BMW X2

xDrive28i / Clean CarFax / Leather

Watch This Vehicle

2018 BMW X2

xDrive28i / Clean CarFax / Leather

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,888

+ taxes & licensing

69,387KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8545778
  • Stock #: 5542
  • VIN: WBXYJ5C39JEF72259

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 69,387 KM

Vehicle Description

Is it a compact SUV, or a Hatchback? You can decide! The X2 backs up its sleek styling with a sporty driving feel. Despite being considered an SUV, the X2 feels more like a Volkswagen GTI in the way it entertains drivers on fast backroads!

 

Features include a 228-hp, 2.0-liter turbocharged Engine, All Wheel Drive, Power Hatch, Backup Camera with Parking Sensors, Leather Interior, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Rain Sensing Windshield, Drivers Memory Seat, CD Player, Wood Trim, and much more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment! 

 

You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!

 

** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.

 

** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Paulette Auto Sales

2018 BMW X2 xDrive28...
 69,387 KM
$34,888 + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz S...
 39,644 KM
$72,888 + tax & lic
2019 Mazda Miata MX-...
 17,689 KM
$40,088 + tax & lic

Email Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

613-507-XXXX

(click to show)

613-507-9910

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory