$34,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-507-9910
2018 BMW X2
xDrive28i / Clean CarFax / Leather
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
613-507-9910
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$34,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8545778
- Stock #: 5542
- VIN: WBXYJ5C39JEF72259
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 69,387 KM
Vehicle Description
Is it a compact SUV, or a Hatchback? You can decide! The X2 backs up its sleek styling with a sporty driving feel. Despite being considered an SUV, the X2 feels more like a Volkswagen GTI in the way it entertains drivers on fast backroads!
Features include a 228-hp, 2.0-liter turbocharged Engine, All Wheel Drive, Power Hatch, Backup Camera with Parking Sensors, Leather Interior, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Rain Sensing Windshield, Drivers Memory Seat, CD Player, Wood Trim, and much more!
Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.
Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!
Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment!
You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!
** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.
** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.
1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com
Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.