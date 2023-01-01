Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Buick Enclave

62,716 KM

Details Description Features

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

Contact Seller
2018 Buick Enclave

2018 Buick Enclave

Avenir 7 SEATER - LEATHER - DUAL MOONROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Buick Enclave

Avenir 7 SEATER - LEATHER - DUAL MOONROOF

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

  1. 10121121
  2. 10121121
  3. 10121121
  4. 10121121
  5. 10121121
  6. 10121121
  7. 10121121
  8. 10121121
  9. 10121121
  10. 10121121
  11. 10121121
  12. 10121121
  13. 10121121
  14. 10121121
  15. 10121121
  16. 10121121
  17. 10121121
  18. 10121121
  19. 10121121
  20. 10121121
  21. 10121121
  22. 10121121
  23. 10121121
  24. 10121121
  25. 10121121
  26. 10121121
  27. 10121121
  28. 10121121
  29. 10121121
  30. 10121121
  31. 10121121
  32. 10121121
  33. 10121121
  34. 10121121
  35. 10121121
  36. 10121121
  37. 10121121
  38. 10121121
  39. 10121121
  40. 10121121
  41. 10121121
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
62,716KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10121121
  • Stock #: 10622
  • VIN: 5GAEVCKW6JJ279543

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 62,716 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 Buick Enclave Avenir is a luxurious mid-size SUV packed with amazing features! Leather upholstery with Avenir embroidered logos, Heated and ventilated front seats, Buick Infotainment System with an 8-inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a premium Bose audio system, Rearview camera, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Teen Driver mode, which allows parents to set parameters for young drivers, Forward Collision Alert. This is a one owner vehicle with a clean CARFAX!







**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO HAVE THE VEHICLE READY BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and provide family-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle (Sales) Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Joe (Finance) Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca



Brian (Finance) Cell 613-572-2246; brian@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autohouse Kingston

2022 Mercedes-Benz S...
 8,846 KM
$73,995 + tax & lic
2022 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 6,015 KM
$64,995 + tax & lic
2013 BMW 328 i xDriv...
 92,663 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autohouse Kingston

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

613-634-XXXX

(click to show)

613-634-3262

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory