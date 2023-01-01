2018 Buick Enclave

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,995 + taxes & licensing
6 2 , 7 1 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10121121

10121121 Stock #: 10622

10622 VIN: 5GAEVCKW6JJ279543

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 62,716 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 9 Speed Automatic

