2018 Buick Encore
Premium- Heated Seats
2018 Buick Encore
Premium- Heated Seats
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
114,522KM
Used
VIN KL4CJHSB0JB551620
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23082AAA
- Mileage 114,522 KM
Vehicle Description
Premium Audio System, Forward Collision Alert, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera!
This 2018 Buick Encore's maneuverable handling and tight turning radius make it a pleasure to drive no matter where the road might lead. This 2018 Buick Encore is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
Step into this 2018 Buick Encore, and you'll find premium materials, carefully sculpted appointments, and a quiet, spacious cabin that makes every drive a pleasure. The beautifully sculpted front fascia and grille flow smoothly to the rear of the small SUV, giving it a sleek, sculpted look. No matter where you set out in the Encore, you'll always arrive in style. This SUV has 114,522 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Encore's trim level is Premium. The Encore Premium is the highest trim level that you can get and comes loaded with many additional luxury features! These features include a premium Bose audio system, lane departure warning, forward collision alert, front and rear parking assist and all wheel drive. This Encore also includes Buick Intellilink with Bluetooth streaming audio, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, remote engine start and many more premium features. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Premium Audio System, Forward Collision Alert, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera, Touch Screen, Blind Spot Detection.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm) (STD), AM/FM Stereo, Heated Mirrors, MP3 Player, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent...
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
2018 Buick Encore