2018 Buick Encore
Preferred- Cruise Control
2018 Buick Encore
Preferred- Cruise Control
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
179,494KM
Used
VIN KL4CJASB6JB578196
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Coppertino Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 179,494 KM
Vehicle Description
Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Bluetooth!
This Buick Encore is stylish, versatile, and well-equipped. This 2018 Buick Encore is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
Step into this 2018 Buick Encore, and you'll find premium materials, carefully sculpted appointments, and a quiet, spacious cabin that makes every drive a pleasure. The beautifully sculpted front fascia and grille flow smoothly to the rear of the small SUV, giving it a sleek, sculpted look. No matter where you set out in the Encore, you'll always arrive in style. This SUV has 179,494 kms. It's coppertino metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Encore's trim level is Preferred. This Encore Preferred comes with Buick IntelliLink that has a 7 inch colour touchscreen, a 6 speaker audio system with bluetooth audio streaming, stylish aluminum wheels, a rear vision camera, remote keyless entry, cruise control, power windows and locks, plus many more advanced features. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Bluetooth.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm) (STD), MP3 Player, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth Connection, Power Steering, Power Mirror(s), Tires ...
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
2018 Buick Encore