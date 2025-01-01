$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Buick Encore
Preferred- Low Mileage
2018 Buick Encore
Preferred- Low Mileage
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
78,459KM
VIN KL4CJESB3JB604695
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 25361A
- Mileage 78,459 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
From tight spaces to crowded streets, this nimble Buick Encore fits in perfectly, while turning heads wherever it goes. This 2018 Buick Encore is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
Step into this 2018 Buick Encore, and you'll find premium materials, carefully sculpted appointments, and a quiet, spacious cabin that makes every drive a pleasure. The beautifully sculpted front fascia and grille flow smoothly to the rear of the small SUV, giving it a sleek, sculpted look. No matter where you set out in the Encore, you'll always arrive in style. This low mileage SUV has just 78,459 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Encore's trim level is Preferred. This Encore Preferred comes with Buick IntelliLink that has a 7 inch colour touchscreen, a 6 speaker audio system with bluetooth audio streaming, stylish aluminum wheels, a rear vision camera, remote keyless entry, cruise control, power windows and locks, plus many more advanced features.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm) (STD), Heated Mirrors, Power Steering, Temporary Spare Tire, Intermittent Wipers, Integrated Turn...
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Automall
613-549-1311
2018 Buick Encore