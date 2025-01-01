$16,998+ tax & licensing
2018 Buick Encore
Sport Touring- Certified - $130 B/W
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$16,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
118,001KM
VIN KL4CJ1SB7JB520081
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # P02054
- Mileage 118,001 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified!
This 2018 Buick Encore's maneuverable handling and tight turning radius make it a pleasure to drive no matter where the road might lead. This 2018 Buick Encore is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
Step into this 2018 Buick Encore, and you'll find premium materials, carefully sculpted appointments, and a quiet, spacious cabin that makes every drive a pleasure. The beautifully sculpted front fascia and grille flow smoothly to the rear of the small SUV, giving it a sleek, sculpted look. No matter where you set out in the Encore, you'll always arrive in style. This SUV has 118,001 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Encore's trim level is Sport Touring. This Sport Touring is a step above the Preferred trim and comes with many unique styling additions. These exclusive features are 18 inch aluminum wheels, a rear sport spoiler and front fog lamps. This Encore also comes with a remote vehicle start, air conditioning, Buick IntelliLink with an 8 inch colour touchscreen, bluetooth streaming audio, SiriusXM, push button start, cruise control plus much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
CHEVROLET, BUICK, AND GMC CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED BENEFITS
This vehicle has met our highest standard and has been put through the GM certificationprocess by our GM-trained technicians. Our GM Certified used vehicles go thru an extensive150+ point inspection and are reconditioned back to near new condition. Each vehicle comeswith a minimum of a 3 month, 5000 KM warranty or the balance of the factory warranty(whichever is longer) with 24-hour roadside assistance. They also come with satisfactionguaranteed; a 30 day or 2500 km exchange privilege if you are not completely satisfied. If your budget permits, you can extend or upgrade to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan. You'll also appreciate the convenience of being able to transfer any existing warranties to a new owner, should you ever decide to sell your Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $130.00 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm) (STD),Aluminum Wheels,Power Windows,Power Steering,AM/FM Stereo,Auxiliary Audio Input,Turbocharge...
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
